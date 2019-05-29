Home Cities Bengaluru

Biomedical waste being dumped at processing unit, say E-City residents

Residents had sent a letter earlier this month to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) chairperson of state-level committee, enumerating their complaints.

Published: 29th May 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Residents allege that mixed waste was being taken to Chikkanagamangala plant

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Electronics City have for long been protesting against the Chikkanagamangala plant, saying they have to face foul odour and health hazards due to the solid waste management facility. They now say they have now found that mixed waste, including biomedical waste, was being taken to the plant. Accusing Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) of not following rules, they are now demanding explanation and action from the government.

“It was an open truck and we saw mixed garbage,” Pranay Dubey, a member of the a citizen group, Electronics City Rising, said, adding, “We stopped the vehicle after a few villagers and panchayat members called us, and opened a few bags. Dry waste should not come here as the plant is only for wet waste. This dry waste is for burning. What is the need of sending it when this is a composting plant?”
Earlier this week, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) had set up an air quality monitoring van for two days here. The results of the test are yet to come out.

Residents had sent a letter earlier this month to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) chairperson of state-level committee, enumerating their complaints. “We had mentioned all the issues, such as poisonous smell arising from the plant, and our concern regarding the waste-to-energy plant which will be coming up in the area soon,” Dubey said. NGT has responded stating that “a visit to the plant along with concerned officials of KSPCB and BBMP will be arranged soon,” he added.

BBMP Special Commissioner D Randeep said mixed or biomedical waste is not received by the centre. “The plant manager has confirmed that only dry low-value plastic (segregated), which is of RDF material, is being received at the plant along with the segregated waste. We do not take mixed or biomedical waste. From the pictures, the waste seems dry to me,”he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru Electronic City Biomedical waste

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp