Biomedical waste being dumped at processing unit, say E-City residents

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Electronics City have for long been protesting against the Chikkanagamangala plant, saying they have to face foul odour and health hazards due to the solid waste management facility. They now say they have now found that mixed waste, including biomedical waste, was being taken to the plant. Accusing Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) of not following rules, they are now demanding explanation and action from the government.

“It was an open truck and we saw mixed garbage,” Pranay Dubey, a member of the a citizen group, Electronics City Rising, said, adding, “We stopped the vehicle after a few villagers and panchayat members called us, and opened a few bags. Dry waste should not come here as the plant is only for wet waste. This dry waste is for burning. What is the need of sending it when this is a composting plant?”

Earlier this week, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) had set up an air quality monitoring van for two days here. The results of the test are yet to come out.

Residents had sent a letter earlier this month to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) chairperson of state-level committee, enumerating their complaints. “We had mentioned all the issues, such as poisonous smell arising from the plant, and our concern regarding the waste-to-energy plant which will be coming up in the area soon,” Dubey said. NGT has responded stating that “a visit to the plant along with concerned officials of KSPCB and BBMP will be arranged soon,” he added.

BBMP Special Commissioner D Randeep said mixed or biomedical waste is not received by the centre. “The plant manager has confirmed that only dry low-value plastic (segregated), which is of RDF material, is being received at the plant along with the segregated waste. We do not take mixed or biomedical waste. From the pictures, the waste seems dry to me,”he added.