Power tariff for this year to be announced today, hike likely 

The power tariff order is an annual process and ESCOMS had submitted their request for hikes in December last year.

Published: 30th May 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Get ready to pay more for your electricity from next month. Stopped by the election model code of conduct, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), is all set to announce new power tariffs on Thursday. All electricity supply companies (ESCOMS) across the state had sought hikes ranging between Rs. 1 to Rs. 1.65 per unit of electricity. They cited increased costs of power purchase as well as an uncertain market for power supply as the reasons for the proposed hike. However, going by past orders, the tariff hike is likely to be between 30 paise and 35 paise. 

The power tariff order is an annual process and ESCOMS had submitted their request for hikes in December last year. Following this, the KERC held statewide public hearings where several people objected to the proposal. 

Around nine public hearings were held by the KERC before the election code of conduct was enforced. Thursday’s announcement of change in tariffs will be effective for the 2019-20 year and the KERC will decide on whether the new tariff will be applicable with retrospective effect from April. In 2018- 19, all five ESCOMs had sought hikes ranging from 82 paise to Rs 1.62 per unit and KERC announced hikes ranging between 20 paise and 60 paise per unit.

2019 proposed hike` 1 to `1.65 2018 
proposed hike82 paise to ` 1.62
Hike announced (2018-19)20 paise to 60 paise 

