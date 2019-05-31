Home Cities Bengaluru

BESCOM to consult GAIL for work on laying cables

The project was kept in the forefront following the recent thunderstorms which saw electricity poles and wires coming down due to trees getting uprooted and branches falling on them.

Published: 31st May 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) will consult Gas Authority India Ltd (GAIL), the natural gas processing and distribution company, before digging for laying underground electric cables in the city. It will avail GAIL’s geographical information system to dig at the right places, BESCOM Managing Director C Shikha has said.

“As GAIL has GIS mapping-based systems, we will consult them before digging. There has to be coordination, otherwise it will be dangerous,” she said.

In Bengaluru, there are 1,200km of low tension lines and 6,000 km of high tension lines. To begin with, they are taking 6,800km of UG electric cable. A sum of Rs 5,300 crore has been approved for the same.
A tender for Rs 1,800 crore has been finalised to lay UG electric cables in 11 sub-divisions. It will be for 3,160km and will be laid in Rajajinagar, Yelahanka, Peenya, Hebbal, Malleswaram, Peenya, HSR Layout, Koramangala, Indiranagar, Jayanagar, Rajarajeshwarinagar, and Shivajinagar. The work is expected to begin in a month.

