Rs 5 crore set aside to study flyovers, bridges in Bengaluru: BBMP chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To prevent any untoward accidents, especially after a part of the Summanahalli flyover gave way, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will now be calling for tenders seeking experts to check all flyovers and bridges. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar told media on Tuesday that the Summanahalli flyover incident occurred due to lack of maintenance. “During city rounds and inspection, many potholes were found on Goruguntepalya flyover as well. To ensure that there are no untoward incidents in the future, a detailed survey will be undertaken and studied,” he added.

Kumar said a budget of Rs 5 crore had been set aside for the survey and tenders were going to be called to look for suitable experts to undertake a structural safety audit of all flyovers, underpasses and bridges in the city. Tenders will also help ascertain an apt technical agency to execute the work. The agency will also do a quality analysis of all the infrastructure projects, he added.

Pertaining to Summanahalli flyover, Kumar said, “Deployed consultants have been asked to submit their report to BBMP on the safety and quality of the flyover. This report will be studied and based on it, a decision will be taken on when to open the flyover for commuters. At present, the stretch connecting Nagarbhavi to Dr Rajkumar Samadhi has been closed and maintenance work is going on,” he said.

On the issue of giving permission to undertake the construction of a seven-storied building in Cubbon Park, the Commissioner said since the proposal came under the heritage zone, construction of such a large building could not be allowed. The BBMP has asked for a report and only then a decision will be taken, he said.