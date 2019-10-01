Air Asia offloads eight passengers in Bengaluru alleging unruly behaviour

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A family of eight onboard an Air Asia India flight to Jaipur were offloaded from the flight on Monday on account of their allegedly unruly behaviour towards the crew.

While the airline bills it as a case of mistreatment of the cabin crew by the family, sources said the airline is to be blamed for triggering the issue by changing the seat of one of the family members.

The incident occurred on board I5-1426 flight before the departure at 12.15 pm. A source said, “The airline staff changed the seat of a passenger Devi Kesar from 8E to 9D for allegedly mishandling a crew member. She was travelling with seven other family members and had an argument over that.”

The crew then offloaded her, the source added. Her remaining family members too decided to get off the flight, the source said.

When asked for their response, an AirAsia India spokesperson said, “We confirm that a group of passengers travelling onboard I5-1426, operating between Bengaluru to Jaipur, were offloaded during onboarding for mistreating our cabin crew.”