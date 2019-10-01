Home Cities Bengaluru

Air Asia offloads eight passengers in Bengaluru alleging unruly behaviour

While the airline bills it as a case of mistreatment of the cabin crew by the family, sources said the airline is to be blamed for triggering the issue by changing the seat of one of the family member

Published: 01st October 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Air Asia

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A family of eight onboard an Air Asia India flight to Jaipur were offloaded from the flight on Monday on account of their allegedly unruly behaviour towards the crew.

While the airline bills it as a case of mistreatment of the cabin crew by the family, sources said the airline is to be blamed for triggering the issue by changing the seat of one of the family members. 

The incident occurred on board I5-1426 flight before the departure at 12.15 pm. A source said, “The airline staff changed the seat of a passenger Devi Kesar from 8E to 9D for allegedly mishandling a crew member. She was travelling with seven other family members and had an argument over that.”

The crew then offloaded her, the source added. Her remaining family members too decided to get off the flight, the source said. 

When asked for their response, an AirAsia India spokesperson said, “We confirm that a group of passengers travelling onboard I5-1426, operating between Bengaluru to Jaipur, were offloaded during onboarding for mistreating our cabin crew.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air asia
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp