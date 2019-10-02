Celebrating Durga Puja the Utsav way

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Utsav, a socio-cultural organisation, will be celebrating its 8th Durga Puja on October 4. The inaugural event Tejasvi Surya, M P Bangalore South will be the chief guest. Roopa D Moudgil, IPS and Inspector General of Police and Satya Narayan Raju – an eminent Bharatnatyam performing artiste will be the guest of honors on the evening.

During the event, annual literary magazine Bodhan will be released. The evening will be followed by Aagmoni songs and dances by committee family members and students of Raju will showcase a Bharatnatyam performance.

The highlights of the next three days cultural programme include kids play based on Snow White and Seven Dwarfs, musical performance by Mabhoi – city-based band, audio play (Shruti Natak) by Jagannath and Urmimala Basu from Kolkata, Bollywood songs by Rishikesh Basu, BharateChaai – a Bengali play by Utsav members and a fashion show by Gen Next. Many underprivileged kids from different schools run by Grameena NGO will be invited to the function on October 5. They will participate in art competition, witness puja and will have prasad lunch along with all.

The event will be held at Sindhoor Convention Hall, Sarakki, 1st Phase, JP Nagar Phase-1, from October 4 to 8.