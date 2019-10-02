Home Cities Bengaluru

Mysuru’s festive spirit beckons Bengalureans

Since September 28, Mysuru has turned into a city of lights and illumination for the 10-day Dasara festivities.

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s that time of the year where Bengalurean bikers and photographers turn their vehicles towards Mysuru to catch a glimpse of the Dasara festivities in the heritage city, including its illuminated streets and buildings.

While some groups of friends are planning their own bike ride from Bengaluru to Mysuru, some biking clubs like the Sanchari bikers group, are organising a Dasara night ride  between the two cities. “A total of 52 people on 35 bikes, including youngsters, married couples, women bike riders and senior citizens, took a bike ride from Bengaluru to Mysuru to witness the specially illuminated roads of Mysuru,” said Sujay Janardhan, admin of Sanchari bikers. On Saturday, the group left Bengaluru at 4pm, roamed the lit streets of Mysuru and returned by midnight.

“This is the third time we are having a bike ride during the Dasara. The feel of riding the bike on an illuminated road is different and whenever we visit Mysuru it feels like home coming,” said Satish Basavaraju, a member of Sanchari bikers.

Since September 28, Mysuru has turned into a city of lights and illumination for the 10-day Dasara festivities. Besides riders, Mysuru is also witnessing the arrival of many Bengalurean photographers – working professionals, students and amateur photography enthusiasts –who enjoy spending their evenings in Mysuru. Photographers from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and different states in North India who are working in Bengaluru are also visiting Mysuru. 

Amith Nag, who works as a project manager at Infosys, Bengaluru, has been visiting the city for the last seven to eight years. He said, “I visit the city with  my photographer friends. We shoot pictures of Chamundi hills, which offers a panoramic view of the city getting lit, and then capture pictures of KR circle and Devaraja Urs Road before moving to the palace.”These photos, he added, also get a great response from his friends and family. 

