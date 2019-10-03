Home Cities Bengaluru

7.5 tonnes of plastic collected during Gandhi Jayanti plog run

 On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, about 8,000 citizens got together and collected a total of 7.5 tonnes of waste in 43 locations across the city.

Published: 03rd October 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

NRAI Bengaluru Chapter organised a clean-A-thon, in which 12 pubs and restaurants from Indiranagar and more than 500 people took part, on Wednesday | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, about 8,000 citizens got together and collected a total of 7.5 tonnes of waste in 43 locations across the city.

Plogging comes from the Swedish word ‘plocka upp’, which means combining jogging with picking up plastic waste. The citizens gathered at Jayaram Colony in Mathikere at 7am on Wednesday, and the event was flagged off by DR CN Aswathnarayan, Deputy Chief Minister. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Urban Development Department (UDD); B H Anil Kumar, BBMP Commissioner; Justice Subhash Adi, Chairman NGT-State Level Committee and Ramakrishna Ganesh, convener, India Plog Run, were also present at the event.

People of all ages were seen plogging in various locations such as Koramangala, Marathahalli, MG Road, Banashankari, Electronics City, RT Nagar, Chamrajpet, Iblur, Seegehalli, Whitefield, Puttenahalli, Dasarahalli, Ranka Colony, Hoodi Circle and Majestic. A total of 1,773 bags were filled with garbage. Puttenhalli had the most waste - 1,200 kgs.

Nagaraj, known as the ‘plog man of Bengaluru’, said, “It was great so seeing many people taking part, even on their holiday. The city’s plogger army is growing.” 
Eight-year-old Shreya V, who was plogging in RT Nagar, said, “It was sad to see so much waste lying around the city.”

During the first plog run last year, the waste collected was 32 tonnes, with 8,000 people participating, setting a Guinness World Record. This time, the amount of plastic collected had come down. “Last year, we collected waste from many corporates, but this year, we focussed on lakes,” said Ganesh. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
plastic pollution Gandhi Jayanti
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp