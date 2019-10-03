Home Cities Bengaluru

How pollution makes you breathe uneasy

Air quality affects health of lungs and entire respiratory system; here’s how you can protect yourself from harm

Published: 03rd October 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Srikanta JT
Express News Service

BENGALURU: We are aware how urbanization has impacted not just our lifestyle but also our natural surroundings. The rapid and uncensored growth in industries and vehicles along with extensive deforestation have resulted in excessive rise in air pollution. Compared to rural areas, cities are more exposed to air pollution. The polluted air gravely affects people’s health and mostly causes trouble in their lungs, respiratory and cardiovascular system. Despite the awareness, the levels of pollution have not come down rather increased. These high levels of air pollution are causing serious breathing problems in people of all age. Our own deeds have left us deprived off the very basic need, clean air to breathe.

However, the effect that air pollution causes is not linear. The reactions to air pollutants differ from person to person based on the type of agent that the person is exposed to and the degree of exposure, the existing health conditions of the person, immunity as well as genetic factor comes into play.

The most common and the maximum health impact of air pollution is observed in the form of breathing problems affecting the respiratory system of one’s body. Breathing problems include asthma, allergies, and chronic sinusitis.

How does it affect you?
The small particles or pollutants that are suspended in the air due to air pollution go deep into the lungs, affecting the respiratory tract, initiating a significant inflammatory response, impaired mucociliary clearance and development of both childhood as well as diseases of adults. Hence pollution might not directly cause asthma but the dysfunctioning damages the lungs to lead to asthma. 

Air pollutants affect the health in more than one way: From simple to serious health concerns, from biochemical and physiological to breathing difficulties, cough and aggravation of respiratory as well as cardiac disorders. Air quality affects health of our lungs and the entire respiratory system in particular. The air comprises of not just oxygen but also other substances such as pollutants, which can be harmful to our health. Some ways in which air pollution 
impact our health are:

  • High levels of air pollution aggravate respiratory sickness by damaging the cells.
  • Exposure to air pollution over a period of time leads to lifetime health concerns as well like asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, and even cancer.
  • It also adds stress to the lungs by making them work harder to supply oxygen to the body. Long- term exposure can affect the lungs even permanently by accelerating their ageing, decreasing their capacity to function and lead to loss of lung capacity.
  • Lungs are designed to absorb large quantities of air while being in close contact with the bloodstream and aid the movement of oxygen. When the air pollutants are absorbed by the lungs, they cause serious breathing problems as they affect the flow of oxygen in the body as well as the quality of oxygen.
  • Our respiratory system is made up of a mucous membrane that cover’s the internal surface of the system. This membrane is particularly sensitive to air pollutants.
  • Researchers have often pointed out that particulate matter in the air due to air pollution reduces life expectancy.
  • Ozone and other similar pollutants like metals and free radicals lead to irritation in breathing, trigger asthma and even cause lung and heart problems.

-The author is a consultant, paediatric pulmonology 
at Aster RV Hospital

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp