HAL warns its employees against protest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Defense PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has warned its employees that being a part of the proposed indefinite strike call given by the All India HAL Trade Unions Coordination Committee (AIHALTUCC) will “tantamount to an illegal strike and workmen will lose various company benefits.”

According to a statement released by the PSU, AIHALTUCC issued an indefinite strike notice effective from October 14 at all nine locations of HAL with regard to the settlement of wage revision effective from January 1, 2017. On June 26, 2019, the anomalies in the AIHALTUCC’s demands were brought to the public’s notice.

“AIHALTUCC, without realising the limitations, such as guidelines issued by the Department of Public Enterprises, has decided to resort to a strike to fulfil their untenable demands and the unreasonability of their demands has been brought out in a number of meetings,” the PSU said.

The management, according to the statement, is open to discussing the wage revision and that peace can be achieved only with the cooperation of the unions. “The management has brought out that acceding to unrealistic and unsustainable demands would contravene government’s guidelines and also impact the competitiveness of the company,” it added.