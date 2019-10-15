Central prison to get its own radio station soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jailbirds can now tune into their favourite songs and listen to the news on ‘Bengaluru Radio’ — an in-house wired radio network — which has been installed in Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara by Mindtree Foundation.

The foundation has installed the equipment and connected them with 24 speakers in every nook and corner of the prison. The foundation, in association with an FM Radio channel, has trained around 40 inmates and prison personnel, who were provided in-depth technical consultation for the centre.

Bengaluru Radio will have various programmes daily such as morning prayer, religious songs, news with music, ‘Seedhi Baat with RJ’, instrumental of old melodies, sandalwood new songs, ‘Mera Wala Gana’, interviews, awareness session, hit melodies, Sufi songs and Ghazals, evening prayer and other in-house activities by inmates and prison personnel.

“We believe music has therapeutic value and plays a vital role in imbibing positive energy amongst inmates. It can also establish an emotional connect with their loved ones and the surrounding environment. This centre can help identify the different talents of the inmates and hence give them a platform to exhibit the same,” said N S Megharikh, Director General of Prisons & Correctional Services.