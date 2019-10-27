HC tells woman to pay Rs 25k for filing false harassment case against ex-husband

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on a Mysuru-based woman for filing a false case against her former husband only to harass him. Quashing the criminal proceedings pending against the petitioner, Faisal Ahmed Khan, a resident of Hunsur in Mysuru district, Justice P S Dinesh Kumar recently imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Nazia Asma, a resident of Lashkar Mohalla in Mysuru.

“The complaint is full of unbelievable and self-contradicting allegations. All allegations in the complaint are omnibus in nature. Neither the prosecution nor the complainant have placed any other material which may suggest commission of any of the alleged criminal act/s by the petitioner. Therefore, it can be safely concluded that allegations against petitioner are designed to harass him,” the court said.



She had alleged that Khan and his family had demanded Rs 3 lakh and addition money to purchase a car.

Khan is a mechanical engineer working in Kuwait, UAE. He married Nazia in 2008 in Mysuru. The couple also had a daughter in 2009. When Nazia refused to move abroad with her husband Khan moved to Mysuru.

In 2011, Nazia left home on the pretext of her sister’s engagement ceremony but she did not return. Subsequently, she got another job in Bahrain and left the country alone in 2012. Nazia later filed a complaint against Khan and his family members at the Women’s Police Station at Mysuru, alleging harassment and demand for dowry.

In fact, Nazia suppressed her earlier marriage with Asif Farooqi while marrying Khan. She was respondent in a matrimonial case for restitution of conjugal rights initiated by her first husband. When Faisal questioned her about suppression of the fact, she filed the false complaint against him. Thereafter, she got married for the third time and also had a child.