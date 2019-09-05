Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Airport to soon get Kempegowda statue

Published: 05th September 2019 06:39 AM

Kempegowda international airport, Bengaluru airport

Kempegowda International Airport (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that a statue of Kempegowda will be installed at Kempegowda International Airport, in city. He said that the government will set up a Kempegowda board, which will be given Rs 100 crore to take up works for improving the city.

He was speaking at the Kempegowda awards presentation ceremony in the city, organised by BBMP. Using the platform Yediyurappa assured Bengalureans that the face of the city will be changed in one year.
Deputy chief minister and IT BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that the Kempegowda board will comprise of experts and stake holders who will give suggestions on what needs to be done. Consultants will also be appointed to take up the project. A tourism circuit will also be created to showcase the works of Kempegowda, which includes historic temples and forts.  

On the occasion, 100 eminent personalities from different walks of life were honoured with Kempegowda award. Apart from that, five awards in the name of Shivakumar Swamiji and 10 awards in the name of Kempegowda’s daughter-in-law were also given for the first time.

