No more makeup faux pas

Makeup might not be everyone’s cup of tea but it is certainly everyone’s right. Celebrity artist Samaira Wallani simplifies it as she doles out wisdom about The art

Published: 07th September 2019 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Srividya Palaparthi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are a make up enthusiast and are struggling with the art of skincare and cosmetics. Samaira Wallani, celebrity make up artist and director of the studio Stylicious by Sam, in Jubilee Hills, has a few tips out of her own routine for every girl and guy out there. Before she begins she also wants everyone to know, “Makeup is meant to enhance your features. Don’t over do it and use every product you own. Keep it classy and ensure that you are using only as much as necessary.” Here are her hacks.

Skincare for all
Go for the CTMP routine. Cleansing, Toning, Moisturising and Priming. As a night routine I usually make sure I cleanse my face with a cleansing milk or even a wet tissue based on what is available. Then go for a toner. The easiest and most effective one is chilled rose water which you can find at any store or even make at home. Spray or dab it on your skin as a toner. Moisturising your skin is essential and finding a good moisturiser that suits your skin type will be a win. I have this routine every day and night and I add a primer in the day if I am going to put on make up.  Exfoliate once a week to get rid of the white heads, blackheads and dead skin. I also love jade rollers which reduce puffiness and add a lift to your face. Facial oils are a great way to hydrate your skin and there are some amazing products available in the market now. Make your pick. Invest in an undereye cream as undereyes are the driest part of your face and they need to be hydrated.

