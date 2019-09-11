Duo riding two-wheeler knocks down constable

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another case of a policeman being attacked, a 46-year-old head constable was knocked down by a two-wheeler early on Sunday morning in Kerekodi. The injured head constable is Chandraiah, a resident of Kempegowdanagar. He works in Girinagar Police Station. Chandraiah and his colleague, constable Chandrashekar, were on the night beat. They were checking vehicles commuting between 2 am and 4 am. When they were near a shop situated next to a petrol bunk at around 3.15 am, they spotted two people riding a two-wheeler rashly and creating a ruckus.

Chandraiah asked the rider to stop. However, in a bid to escape, the rider accelerated and knocked him down. The pillion rider lost balance and fell as the rider couldn’t control the vehicle. Chandrashekar ran behind the the duo and caught the pillion rider. The impact was such that Chandraiah was severely injured and could not move.

Chandrashekar noticed a car passing and he stopped it and asked the driver to take the head constable to a hospital. On the way to the hospital, Chandrashekar alerted the jurisdictional police station about the incident and asked them to come to the hospital. The doctors at the hospital gave first aid and suggested that Chandrashekar take Chandraiah to Hosmat Hospital. The pillion rider was detained by the other policemen.

An investigating officer said, “Chandraiah underwent surgery at Hosmat Hospital and doctors aid that it would take eight months for him to recover. On learning about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rohini Sepat Katoch visited the hospital and inquired about Chandraiah. She also directed the Girinagar police to immediately nab the rider of the said two-wheeler.”

“When the pillion rider was interrogated, we learnt that the rider was Pradeep Kumar (24), a resident of Krishnappa Garden and a native of Nagamangala. Pradeep works in a chakli manufacturing factory. A team rushed to the factory and based on the details provided by the owner we zeroed down on Pradeep,” an investigating officer said.

Pradeep didn’t have any relevant documents pertaining to the two-wheeler. He was heading for his native and when Chandraiah spotted them. “We have arrested him and sent him to Parappana Agrahara Central Jail,” the officer added.