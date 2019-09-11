Home Cities Bengaluru

Duo riding two-wheeler knocks down constable

In yet another case of a policeman being attacked, a 46-year-old head constable was knocked down by a two-wheeler early on Sunday morning in Kerekodi. 

Published: 11th September 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another case of a policeman being attacked, a 46-year-old head constable was knocked down by a two-wheeler early on Sunday morning in Kerekodi. The injured head constable is Chandraiah, a resident of Kempegowdanagar. He works in Girinagar Police Station. Chandraiah and his colleague, constable Chandrashekar, were on the night beat. They were checking vehicles commuting between 2 am and 4 am. When they were near a shop situated next to a petrol bunk at around 3.15 am, they spotted two people riding a two-wheeler rashly and creating a ruckus.  

Chandraiah asked the rider to stop. However, in a bid to escape, the rider accelerated and knocked him down. The pillion rider lost balance and fell as the rider couldn’t control the vehicle. Chandrashekar ran behind the the duo and caught the pillion rider. The impact was such that Chandraiah was severely injured and could not move. 

Chandrashekar noticed a car passing and he stopped it and asked the driver to take the head constable to a hospital. On the way to the hospital, Chandrashekar alerted the jurisdictional police station about the incident and asked them to come to the hospital. The doctors at the hospital gave first aid and suggested that Chandrashekar take Chandraiah to Hosmat Hospital. The pillion rider was detained by the other policemen. 

An investigating officer said, “Chandraiah underwent surgery at Hosmat Hospital and doctors aid that it would take eight months for him to recover. On learning about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rohini Sepat Katoch visited the hospital and inquired about Chandraiah. She also directed the Girinagar police to immediately nab the rider of the said two-wheeler.” 

“When the pillion rider was interrogated, we learnt that the rider was Pradeep Kumar (24), a resident of Krishnappa Garden and a native of Nagamangala. Pradeep works in a chakli manufacturing factory. A team rushed to the factory and based on the details provided by the owner we zeroed down on Pradeep,” an investigating officer said. 

Pradeep didn’t have any relevant documents pertaining to the two-wheeler. He was heading for his native and when Chandraiah spotted them. “We have arrested him and sent him to Parappana Agrahara Central Jail,” the officer added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
road accident bengaluru
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp