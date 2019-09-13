BIAL to hold map design contest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Do you want to showcase your artistic skills to a global audience? An interesting opportunity beckons you to cartographically showcase this vibrant city through a map design contest announced by the operator of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bangalore International Airport Ltd.



“In today’s world we rely on maps that are available on our phones. So the aim is to provide unique maps that would guide travellers to experience the rich diversity of this vibrant city,” an official release stated.

The three best-designed maps along with credit to the artist will be printed and made available as takeaways for passengers at the airport. The top three will also be awarded prizes.

The map must be fit to scale, follow city boundaries and highlight key landmarks. “The design must be unique, original and must not be in circulation, exhibited or created for other purposes,” the release stated.

Applicants can submit their design in soft copy (.jpeg and .ai format) along with a concept note about the inspiration behind the illustration.

The last date for submission is October 15. Those interested can send their entry to artprogramme@bialairport.com