BBMP’s street adoption drive takes off

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP’s new initiative ‘Adopt a Street’ took off on Sunday and saw participation from over 40 residents from ST Bed Layout and 15 BBMP staffers.

They cleaned the 8th Cross ST Bed, Koramangala. They also protected 40 trees and fixed an open garbage dump. Twitteratis applauded the initiative and many resident welfare associations also offered to adopt more streets.

The BBMP has joined hands with The Ugly Indian for Adopt a Street, inviting citizens and corporate firms to support its efforts to maintain visual cleanliness on the city’s streets, footpaths and other places by adopting specific public spaces.

“There are many who wanted to do their bit to keeping the area clean but don’t know how to,” said Sripriya a volunteer.