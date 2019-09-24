Home Cities Bengaluru

IndiGo flight delayed by 65 minutes in Bangalore as pilot forgets ‘important document’

The delay of flight No. 6E 9002 resulted in a few passengers missing out on connecting flights as well as important appointments in New Delhi.

Published: 24th September 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Indigo

File Image of an Indigo Aircraft for representational purposes (Photo | Reuters)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bizarre incident at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday, the pilot and co-pilot of an IndiGo flight brought the flight to a halt just before take-off as an important legal document to be carried on board could not be found inside the cockpit. 

Over 160 passengers on board the flight from Bengaluru to New Delhi had to remain seated in flight for 65 minutes until the document was brought to the flight. 

The delay of flight No. 6E 9002 resulted in a few passengers missing out on connecting flights as well as important appointments in New Delhi.

The flight was supposed to depart at 11 am, but finally left only by 12.05 pm.IndiGo has apologised to the passengers in a tweet.

According to sources, the document in question called the Load and Trim Sheet carries details on the entire load carried on the flight, including a number of passengers, cargo and fuel and where everything is positioned on board.

“The ground handling staff prepare two copies of the list and has to be signed by the Captain. One copy is retained by them, while the pilots carry a copy to the cockpit,” a source explained.

The  Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) mandates carrying this sheet onboard every flight and is referred to later while carrying out audit work, another source said. 

The pilots’ mistake upset plans of passenger, Mohammed Sadiq, who runs an eco-friendly startup in Bengaluru. He had an important meeting with a minister in which an alternative to plastic was to be discussed.

Sadiq told The New Indian Express, “My meeting was scheduled at 4 pm at Khan Market and I missed it. I also missed another connecting flight to Calicut and I am staying put in New Delhi tonight, hoping to approach the minister’s office for another appointment.”

An anguished Sadiq said, “If it had been a technical issue or something, we can understand. But this episode of the document being forgotten by a pilot is sheer stupidity.” 

A lawyer on board and a few others were discussing fears over missing the connecting flight, he added. Maneesh Agrawal, Director of Production Engineering at Adobe in Bengaluru, tweeted about the incident, “Flight has been pushed back and now pilot is waiting for document.” 

HEAVY RAIN FORCES DIVERSION OF FLIGHTS FROM KIA TO CHENNAI

Due to bad weather in Bengaluru city, four flights from the city were diverted to Chennai between 4.20 pm and 5.05 pm, said a spokesperson of the airport operator, Kempegowda International Airport Limited.

The flights are currently en route to Bengaluru, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kempegowda International Airport Indigo
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp