Home Cities Bengaluru

NIA seizes IED materials from Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh in Bengaluru

The items were seized based on the information provided by Jahidul Islam, one of the terror operatives held by the investigation agency, an NIA release said.

Published: 24th September 2019 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File | AFP)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency said on Tuesday that it has recovered Improvised Explosive Device materials from the Bengaluru module of Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) which was busted this year.

The items were seized based on the information provided by Jahidul Islam, one of the terror operatives held by the investigation agency, an NIA release said.

These operatives, who carried out the Burdwan blast in 2014, had fled to Bengaluru to escape arrest and carry out the activities of JMB in India, it said.

In Bengaluru, they stayed in Atibele, Kadugodi, KR Puram, Chikka Banavara, Shikaripalya and Electronic City.

The NIA said it found several articles from their Electronic City hideout in Bengaluru, which were meant to be used for preparation of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and grenades.

The items seized included two cuboid shaped batteries wrapped with plastic tape and electrical wire, one capacitor, three switches, one micro lithium cell, a plastic transparent box containing black colour chemical wrapped in a white paper, hand gloves, identity cards, rent agreement of one of the hideouts and handwritten letters in Bengali language.

A digital camera and silver articles looted during dacoities in Bengaluru in 2018 have also been seized by NIA on the basis of information provided by Jahidul Islam, the release said.

The JMB operatives who had holed up in and around Bengaluru had test-fired rocket shells prepared by them using a crude device between June and October, 2017 on a hill in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu bordering Karnataka.

Jahidul Islam, who is in NIA custody from September 19, told interrogators that he along with his accomplices Habibur, Arif (Bangladesh) and Fahim alias Fahad had test fired three rocket shells prepared by them using a crude device and later concealed the remnants of the third test fired rocket shell, the release said.

From this place, NIA seized remnants of explosive materials such as eight batteries of 1.5 volt each, a hollow cylindrical carton used for launching the rocket shell and pieces of electrical wire, according to the release.

From their Chikkabanavara hideout under Soladevanahalli police station limits in the city, the investigation agency had found five improvised hand grenades, three fabricated grenades caps, three IED circuits, one timer device, two rocket bends, one body of jacket, one 9 mm pistol with live rounds, one air gun, suspected explosive powders and other materials on July 8.

After the module was busted in Karnataka, a case was registered at the Soladevananhalli police station in the city.

The NIA took over this case and re-registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act at the NIA police station in New Delhi.

Two persons were killed and another was injured in a bomb explosion at a house in the Khagragarh locality of Burdwan in West Bengal on October 2, 2014.

The JMB was banned by the Bangladesh government in 2005, while India banned it this year in May.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Investigation Agency Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp