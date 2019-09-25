AirAsia cancels passenger’s ticket by mistake, turns deaf ear

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cancellation of an AirAsia flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur ensured a world of complications for a start-up founder. Not only did he end up paying a little extra to book an onward ticket on another flight but he also ended up buying a last-minute return ticket on September 21, paying almost double the fare as the customer care team of the airlines had inadvertently cancelled it.



Rajesh Nahar has been shooting off mails and seeking help from the airlines but nothing seems to be forthcoming so far, he claims.

Furnishing all the documents to The New Indian Express, Nahar said, “I had booked onward and return ticket between Bengaluru and Jaipur and paid Rs 6,308 for my ticket. My onward journey was on September 17 and the airlines sent a message on September 9 saying the flight was cancelled.”



The airline was willing to book passengers on an alternate flight which had a stopover, he said. “I asked the Customer Care support to cancel my onward ticket,” he said.

“I reached Jaipur airport on Saturday (Sept 21) for my boarding pass. I learnt to my shock that my return ticket to Bengaluru was cancelled... I am still waiting for the airline to respond to mails,” he said. When TNIE asked for AirAsia’s response, they sought time to get back on the issue.

Indigo flight delayed

Bengaluru: An Indigo flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur (6E 469) had a delayed start by an hour and 51 minutes on Tuesday evening. It is not clear if the lack of availability of airline crew or other operational reasons were responsible for the delay. Mervyn Raphael, a Bengalurean, tweeted: “Indigo flight 6E 469 from bangalore to Jaipur delayed for 2 hours from 4pm. Due to lack of pilot. Ridiculous.”

A representative of the airline responded to him saying the flight is delayed due to operational reasons. The flight, scheduled to leave at 4.30pm, finally left at 5.51pm and reached Jaipur at 8.25pm. No one from Indigo could be reached for comment on the issue.