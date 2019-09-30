Peeved residents want PM Modi to help fix roads in Bengaluru  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fed up with the civic authorities and higher officials’ inaction regarding the state of roads in Halanayakanahalli (H N Halli), near Kaikondrahalli, local residents, including children, decided to get Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention.

Residents allege that the road was dug up on one side nine months ago to lay the Cauvery pipeline and underground drainage lines (UGD). The other part of the road was also dug up to lay gas pipelines, after which the road was never restored. There are 1,000 residents living in HN Halli and the road connects to Sarjapur Road.

On Sunday, about hundred residents staged a protest, a majority of them being children, to highlight the condition of the roads.



Nine-year-old Shaavani Karthik Vembar said, “I’m already suffering from wheezing and now with bad roads and increasing dust, my condition has worsened. Apart from this, my school is less than one km away but I take 45 minutes to reach because of the slow-moving traffic. I want to urge Modi ji to help us by providing good roads.”

Another teenager, Hasmitha K, 12, said, “Whenever it rains the roads become worse. There is no drainage system in the locality too. We want Modi sir’s help to get the road fixed as soon as possible.”



Rajesh Mohan, another resident said, “We are paying property tax to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike and they are not even keen on providing us with good infrastructure. If we complain, some temporary asphalting is done, which doesn’t even stay for a week.”