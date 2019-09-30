Home Cities Bengaluru

Peeved residents want PM Modi to help fix roads in Bengaluru  

Residents allege road was dug up 9 months ago to lay Cauvery pipeline, underground drainage lines but was never restored.

Published: 30th September 2019 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

A kid holds a placard reading ‘Modi Grandpa, please help’ urging the Prime Minister to look into the sorry state of roads in HN Halli

A kid holds a placard reading ‘Modi Grandpa, please help’ urging the Prime Minister to look into the sorry state of roads in HN Halli | ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fed up with the civic authorities and higher officials’ inaction regarding the state of roads in Halanayakanahalli (H N Halli), near Kaikondrahalli, local residents, including children, decided to get Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention. 

Residents allege that the road was dug up on one side nine months ago to lay the Cauvery pipeline and underground drainage lines (UGD). The other part of the road was also dug up to lay gas pipelines, after which the road was never restored. There are 1,000 residents living in HN Halli and the road connects to Sarjapur Road. 

On Sunday, about hundred residents staged a protest, a majority of them being children, to highlight the condition of the roads. 

Nine-year-old Shaavani Karthik Vembar said, “I’m already suffering from wheezing and now with bad roads and increasing dust, my condition has worsened. Apart from this, my school is less than one km away but I take 45 minutes to reach because of the slow-moving traffic. I want to urge Modi ji to help us by providing  good roads.”

Another teenager, Hasmitha K, 12, said, “Whenever it rains the roads become worse. There is no drainage system in the locality too. We want Modi sir’s help to get the road fixed as soon as possible.”

Rajesh Mohan, another resident said, “We are paying property tax to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike and they are not even keen on providing us with good infrastructure. If we complain, some temporary asphalting is done, which doesn’t even stay for a week.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BMC Bengaluru
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp