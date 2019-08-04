Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Srikant Jena demands special audit on power theft

Former Union Minister Srikant Jena has demanded a special audit in the Energy Department to expose the large scale energy theft in the State.

BHUBANESWAR: Former Union Minister Srikant Jena has demanded a special audit in the Energy Department to expose the large scale energy theft in the State. In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Jena wanted to know why the cost of electricity in Odisha is far higher than in Delhi. While in Delhi electricity consumption from 0 to 200 units is free, it is just Rs 1.25 per unit between 200 and 400 units. 

So, for consuming 400 units of electricity, the Delhi consumers are paying just Rs 250, he said. 
The former Union Minister said in Odisha Rs 2.50 is charged per unit up to 50 units, Rs 4.30 per unit between 50 and 150 units, Rs 5.30 per unit between 150 and 200 units and Rs 5.70 per unit between 200 and 400 units. For 400 units consumption, the Odisha consumers are paying Rs 1,960.

Odisha has the cheapest production of power from coal and water in the country, Jena said and added that while Delhi is purchasing electricity from Odisha, its charges are very nominal. Odisha being a power producer charges far high in the State, he said. Jena demanded that power cost in Odisha should be made at par with Delhi and farmers should be provided free electricity.

CORRECTION
In August 3 edition of the paper, the headline was inadvertently carried as ‘High Court sets 4-week deadline for CB to complete Kunduli rape’. It should read High Court sets 4-week deadline for CB to complete Kunduli rape probe. The error is regretted.

