Indonesian Embassy to take part in Baliyatra this year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Embassy of Indonesia will participate in the historic Baliyatra to be held at Cuttack in November this year.

Tourism Director Nirmal Chandra Mishra said the Embassy has evinced interest to participate in the annual trade fair of the State to commemorate the historic relations between Odisha and Indonesia.

Baliyatra is organised every year to celebrate the maritime history of Odisha and its ancient trading links with Bali in Indonesia.

The Embassy, which will celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Indonesia this year, will be taking part in the fair for the first time, said Tourist officer RK Patnaik. Cuttack Collector has been asked to provide a stall to the Embassy where its officials will promote this cultural link.