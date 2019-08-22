Home Cities Bhubaneswar

DRDO ready with anti-terrorist vehicle technology

India is now ready with its indigenously developed Anti-terrorist Vehicles (ATV) that can withstand any kind of attacks during anti-terrorist operations in cities.

Published: 22nd August 2019 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

The Integrated Test Range (ITR) of DRDO in Odisha

The Integrated Test Range (ITR) of DRDO in Odisha

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India is now ready with its indigenously developed Anti-terrorist Vehicles (ATV) that can withstand any kind of attacks during anti-terrorist operations in cities.

Developed by Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (VRDE), a laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the ATV can carry three combatants equipped for operations.

The vehicle, weighing around three tonnes provides all-round protection from small arms and hand grenades. It can move around in a hostile environment especially in buildings, small gullies and constrained spaces of hideouts providing an edge to thwart attacks.

The DRDO has urged Indian Industries to submit proposals for Transfer of Technology (ToT). Industries interested for the technology will scale up production of the ATVs.

A senior official of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the ATV has been trial evaluated by the users and is ready for production. “Though the ATV technology is now available for three versions - tracked, wheeled and low-noise electric, the proposals have been sought for the tracked vehicle and DRDO has five licenses to offer to industries,” he informed.  The armoured vehicle was conceptualised in the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack. After years of research, the Ahmednagar-based VRDE has developed the agile, compact with weight and dimensional profile and highly manoeuvrable armoured vehicle adequately protected for a hostile environment.

The ATV has situational awareness provision and six firing ports. A top hatch in the vehicle helps security personnel to exit in an emergency. The vehicle can be employed in the corridors of hostile terrains where it is difficult to operate in a normal wheeled vehicle.

“The armoured vehicle has a very low turning circle diameter, which enables it to turn around itself within a limited space. It has all-round ballistic and blast protection, better firing capability and is equipped with varied requirements to carry out the counter-insurgency operation in urban areas,” the official added. 

The tracked version of ATV has already been tested ballistically and has also undergone a series of successful grenade trials.

Compact vehicle 
● Can accommodate 3 combatants
● 360 degrees revolving
● Can move on tracked as well as on tyre
● All round armour and bullet proof glass protection
● Blast protection
● Can climb step of 7” height 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vehicles Research and Development Establishment VRDE DRDO ATV Anti-terrorist Vehicles Ministry of Defence
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp