National Highways Authority of India completes temporary repair work on Bhubaneshwar's flyover

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday completed the temporary restoration work of a portion of the flyover which marginally collapsed near Hanspal on Sunday.

NHAI officials said permanent repair work will be carried out after the monsoon. “As the flyover had developed a crack, we suspect the road might have soaked water during the rains. Enhanced repair works will be carried out beyond the affected area once the weather improves to avoid any untoward incident,” said an NHAI official.

The temporary restoration work was carried out by using asphalt and GSB. “The crack developed near the approach slab possibly due to overloading. However, the slab is intact and the flyover is completely safe,” he said. NHAI officials are inspecting whether any other portion of the highway between Chandikhole and Bhubaneswar has developed a similar crack.

Meanwhile, Works Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Krishan Kumar has asked NHAI to submit a report on the matter. “We will submit a report to the State Government once the investigation is complete,” said Regional Officer of NHAI Ram Prasad Panda.