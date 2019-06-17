Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Green pens for Bhubaneswar's Ekamra walkers

The use-and-throw pens are made of waste newspapers and have seeds inside, when the pen will be thrown after use, the seeds inside it will start to germinate.

Published: 17th June 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Ekamra

Ekamra | (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a break due to severe cyclone Fani, the 124th Ekamra Walks Old Town Circuit was organised here and ‘eco-friendly’ pens were distributed to the participants on Sunday.

The pens are developed by a City-based startup, Likhan, which is managed by two students of a school of vocational education.

“During the heritage walk, the participants also took a pledge to plant more trees to restore the green cover lost in the cyclone,” an official said.

The eco-friendly pens having seeds of guava, tomatoes, and other varieties were distributed among 40 participants.

“The idea of distributing eco-friendly pens was wonderful. We all should contribute towards reviving the green cover of the City,” one of the participants, Pancham P Taank said. 

Another participant, Virat Raj, who stays in Germany, and has come to Bhubaneswar regarding a post-Fani rehabilitation project, also joined the heritage walk.

Bhubaneswar Odisha Ekamra walks

