Green pens for Bhubaneswar's Ekamra walkers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a break due to severe cyclone Fani, the 124th Ekamra Walks Old Town Circuit was organised here and ‘eco-friendly’ pens were distributed to the participants on Sunday.

The use-and-throw pens are made of waste newspapers and have seeds inside. When the pen will be thrown after use, the seeds inside it will start to germinate.

The pens are developed by a City-based startup, Likhan, which is managed by two students of a school of vocational education.

“During the heritage walk, the participants also took a pledge to plant more trees to restore the green cover lost in the cyclone,” an official said.

The eco-friendly pens having seeds of guava, tomatoes, and other varieties were distributed among 40 participants.

“The idea of distributing eco-friendly pens was wonderful. We all should contribute towards reviving the green cover of the City,” one of the participants, Pancham P Taank said.

Another participant, Virat Raj, who stays in Germany, and has come to Bhubaneswar regarding a post-Fani rehabilitation project, also joined the heritage walk.