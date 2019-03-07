Biju Patnaik International Airport of Bhubaneswar gets prestigious ASQ award

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar has won the prestigious Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award for being the best airport in size and region for the year 2018.

Chandigarh Airport, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore, SM Badaruddin II Airport in Indonesia, SS Kasim II Airport in Indonesia and Yichang Sanxia Airport in China were also chosen for the award.

"The BPIA won the ASQ award for being the best airport in terms of size and region (2-5 million passengers in Asia-Pacific)," a statement issued by airport director Suresh Hota said.

The airport has been chosen for the award by the Airports Council International.

"It is a matter of great pride and pleasure for the airport to have marked its presence in the World Airport Community by being No 1 amongst many," Hota said.

The award is given on the basis of independent survey among passengers on the parameters of security, safety, experience, ambience, ease of availability and cleanliness, Hota said.