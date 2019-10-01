CESU warns puja pandals against illegal use of power

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the festive season, the Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) has warned legal action against puja pandals found using power unauthorisedly.

The power distribution company said de-hooking squads have been formed in all distribution divisions under its jurisdiction to conduct regular inspections, commencing this week, to remove illegal connection during the festive season.

Officials of the power utility said legal action will be taken against the unauthorised user of electric connection under Section 135 to 140 of Electricity Act, 2003. They have further asked members of all puja committees to apply for temporary connection for safe and legal use of electricity. “All the puja committee members will have to contact their local electrical section and sub-division office for applying temporary connection of electricity to their respective pandals.”

The utility has also requested the puja committee functionaries to use LED and energy saving lights for decorative purposes to reduce electricity consumption during the period.

The officials said use of unauthorised electricity by hooking invites fire hazards leading to loss of life and damage to property in the surrounding area. The CESU officials further said expecting use of more electricity during this period, they have carried out pre-maintenance work of power lines and sub-stations in different areas.