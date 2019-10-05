AirAsia reschedules flight time for Malaysia

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: International carrier AirAsia has rescheduled its flight timings between Bhubaneswar and Kuala Lumpur from October 27.

The carrier’s flight (1357) will now take off from Kuala Lumpur at 7.45 pm (Kuala Lumpur time) and land at 9 pm (IST) at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA). The flight will depart from BPIA at 9.30 pm (IST) and reach Kuala Lumpur at 3.30 am (Kuala Lumpur time). The new timings will remain effective till March 27, 2020.

AirAsia rescheduled the flight timings as BPIA has decided to go for re-carpeting its entire runway. Flight services are set to be rescheduled for eight months which could have a bearing on air connectivity to the State.

Once approved by DGCA, flights at BPIA will be suspended between 10 pm and 5.30 am from November 1 to March 31 next year in the first phase and between 10 am and 6 pm from April 1 to June 30 in the second phase.

AirAsia earlier used to depart from Kuala Lumpur at 10.10 pm (Kuala Lumpur time) and land here at 11.25 pm (IST).

The flight used to return at 11.55 pm (IST) and reach Malaysia’s capital at 6.15 am (Kuala Lumpur time).

In another development, AirAsia has announced to resume its operations between Bhubaneswar and Bengaluru (two times in a day), everyday operations between the City and Hyderabad and between the City and Kolkata from November 9.