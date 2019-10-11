Blood donation camps on Naveen’s birthday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD has decided to organise ‘Jiban Bindu’ programme across the State as part of 74th birthday celebrations of party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on October 16. The programme will be organised at 59 places, including the State headquarters of the BJD.

Naveen will be present at the party headquarters to encourage the donors. The party has set a target to collect 10,000 units of blood on the day. Announcing the decision, chief coordinator of Jiban Bindu, former MLA Debasis Samantray said the programme will be a success with the cooperation of well-wishers, office-bearers of the party, local leaders of the party and general people.

Jiban Bindu programme was launched by BJD on March 5, 2015 to mark the 99th birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik. State coordinator of Jiban Bindu Bijay Nayak, party MLAs Anant Narayan Jena and Pranab Balabantray and former MLA Anubhav Patnaik were present.