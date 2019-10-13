Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha Travel Bazaar to focus on inbound tourism

A three-day buyer-seller meet has also been planned from October 18 to enable domestic and international collaborations in business opportunities offered by Odisha Tourism and hospitality sector. 

Published: 13th October 2019 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism Secretary Vishal Dev and Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Tourism Secretary Vishal Dev and Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The City will host third edition of Odisha Travel Bazaar (OTB) from October 14 to 20 to showcase tourism potential of the state.

The seven-day tourism summit will exclusively focus on the business of inbound and domestic tourists.

While leading foreign and domestic tour operators from across the world will participate as hosted buyers, the tourism fraternity of the State comprising hotels and tour operators will be promoting the tourism products of Odisha as sellers.

Minister for Tourism and Culture Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi said the summit is a culmination of the Odisha Tourism’s proactive outreach to stakeholders of the tourism and hospitality sector through a series of roadshows and landmark events, including world’s largest tourism trade fair ITB Berlin, WTM London and the Great Indian Travel Bazaar, Jaipur.

“We have conducted several domestic and international roadshows showcasing our offerings and the response was great. Tour operators from the places have been invited to the event,” he said.

As part of the event, foreign and domestic tour operators will be taken on FAM trips to familiarise them on tourism destinations.

Tourism Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said three FAM tours have been planned focusing on ethnic tourism, Golden Triangle and Buddhist sites in the State’s predominantly tribal, central and southern regions.

“The FAM tour is expected to enhance the participants’ destination awareness to enable them to develop and promote diverse tourism products and packages,” he added.

While the first tour will cover Puri, Konark, Raghurajpur heritage village, Buddhist sites and Bhitarkanika National Park, second tour will cover the Golden Triangle of Odisha and Chilika lagoon which is the heart of the State’s tourism epicentre.

Similarly, the last leg of the tour will cover ethnic tourism circuit which includes Chatikona tribal market, Onkadeli and Desia Eco Resort besides the visit of the landscapes of Koraput, Jeypore and Malkangiri. 

Co-chairman of FICCI’s national tourism committee J K Mohanty said tour operators from Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Thailand, Netherlands, USA, Ukraine and UK have been invited. 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is slated to inaugurate the event being organised by Tourism department in partnership with FICCI. Around 2400 pre-scheduled B2B meetings have been planned.

