CHENNAI : A 25-year-old woman travelling alone in an MRTS train in Chennai was attacked by a man on Monday night as he was attempting to rape her. Police sources said a Railway Protection Force constable noticed the screams from the ladies compartment and rescued her as the train halted at Park Town Railway station around 11.45 pm.

She is hospitalised with injuries and the police have arrested the assailant, identified as one Sathyaraj. Police said he had got into the train only at Chintadripet station.

"After the train crossed Chintadripet, a RPF constable who was on night rounds in the train heard screams from the ladies compartment. As the train entered Park Town Railway Station, he checked the compartment and noticed that the man was forcing himself on the woman. The Constable overpowered him and rescued her," said a police source.

The woman fell unconscious and was rushed to a hospital. Police sources said she had suffered injuries when struggling against the assailant. Further investigations are on.