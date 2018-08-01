Meet, activities mark FICCI FLO’s silver jubilee

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The traditional fashion and lifestyle of culturally rich Tamil Nadu will be showcased on Wednesday as Chennai Chapter of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Ladies Organisation (FLO), the women’s business wing of the apex business body, marks its silver jubilee.

“During the occasion, an exhibition titled ‘Chola Collection’ showcasing the traditional south Indian textiles, handicrafts, jewellery, and the heritage of Tamil Nadu will be inaugurated by FLO national president Pinky Reddy,” said Anupama Shivaraman, chairperson, FICCI FLO Chennai Chapter .

“‘The Chola Collection’ expo has been curated by Usha Krishnan, former president, FLO Chennai chapter, Sudha Shivkumar, former chairperson, FLO Chennai chapter, and Sheetal Jain, member FICCI FLO,” said Shivaraman adding that the major highlight of the silver jubilee celebrations will be ‘Southern splendour’, a fashion walk of Kanjivaram’s and jewellery.

FLO Chennai chapter will also host the national governing body meet of FLO along with host of other activities. The governing body members of national body FLO along with governing members from its 15 chapters will take part in the day-long celebrations. Dr Preetha Reddy, executive vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, will also be present on the occasion along with Dr VL Indira Dutt and Kavitha Dutt, former presidents of FLO Chennai chapter.