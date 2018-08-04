Home Cities Chennai

Malpractice known in May: Anna University

Anna University (File | EPS)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Anna University management on Friday suspended Prof GV Uma, former Controller of Examinations, Tindivanam zonal officers and assistant professors P Vijayakumar and Sivakumar, three of the 10 persons booked on corruption charges by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) earlier this week.

Speaking to Express, MK Surappa, Vice-Chancellor, said the university had independently confirmed malpractice in the reevaluation process and decided to suspend the three of them, while investigation was being conducted with regard to the others named. “The malpractice came to my knowledge in May. I set up a committee immediately to probe the issue, and the panel confirmed the malpractice,” he said.

Surappa, however, said he realised that the extent of malpractice was much more than what he had anticipated. “The committee had not completed the report. It was in its nascent stage and we couldn’t draw detailed conclusions,” he said. He called upon his panel to analyse what was available, when he learnt that vigilance officers raided Uma’s house. 

Corruption only in re-evaluation?
Reliable sources confirmed that corruption was committed only in the re-evaluation process and not during evaluation. Students, who scored single digit marks, allegedly scored in double digits on first evaluation and even higher marks on second evaluation.

