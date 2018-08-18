Home Cities Chennai

Railways cancels sub-urban services between Singaperumalkoil and Chengalpattu

To facilitate engineering welding works, railways has cancelled  suburban services between Singaperumalkoil and Chengalpattu for seven days. Suburban locals bound for Chengalpattu and

Published: 18th August 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : To facilitate engineering welding works, railways has cancelled  suburban services between Singaperumalkoil and Chengalpattu for seven days. Suburban locals bound for Chengalpattu and scheduled to leave Beach at 11.02 am, 11.15 am, 11.55 am and 12.30 pm, will run only up to Singaperumalkoil on August 18, and between August 20 and 25. On the same dates, locals that leave Chengalpattu at 1 pm, 1.15 pm, 1.50 pm and 2.25 pm will start from Singaperumalkoil.

