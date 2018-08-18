Railways cancels sub-urban services between Singaperumalkoil and Chengalpattu
CHENNAI : To facilitate engineering welding works, railways has cancelled suburban services between Singaperumalkoil and Chengalpattu for seven days. Suburban locals bound for Chengalpattu and scheduled to leave Beach at 11.02 am, 11.15 am, 11.55 am and 12.30 pm, will run only up to Singaperumalkoil on August 18, and between August 20 and 25. On the same dates, locals that leave Chengalpattu at 1 pm, 1.15 pm, 1.50 pm and 2.25 pm will start from Singaperumalkoil.