Now, fishermen associations to open shops

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI:As the first-of-its-kind initiative, a group of fishermen associations have joined hands to open retail shops across the state for selling fish by themselves in an attempt to save the livelihood of the community.

A retail shop will be set up at Nochikkuppam here in a pilot experiment. The fishermen say one of the reasons for the initiative is to sell fresh, standard and quality fish at a reasonable price to the consumers. In the evening, cooked fish items like fish fry and curry varieties will be sold here so that it would provide job opportunities for women in the fishermen community.

“Earlier fishermen work used to end with selling the catch to the middlemen, who don’t have to worry about fishermen’s livelihood. The recent ‘formalin in fish’ controversy is one of the examples. Through our retail shops, we will ensure the consumers get fresh, standard and quality fish. They need not worry about alleged formalin-laced fish anymore,” said K Bharathi, president, South Indian Fisheries Welfare Association.

Four associations — South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, Tamil Nadu Meenavar Munnetra Sangam, Parambariya Meenavar Sangam and Agila India Parambaria Meenavargal Sangam — have joined hands and formed the Traditional Fish Vendors Cooperative Society for the initiative.

The fishermen also say that though individual fishermen are into retail business, they couldn’t sustain it because of losses. “We will officially launch the shops after registering newly formed Traditional Fish Vendors Cooperative Society under Society Act for the initiative,” said Bharathi.

The team is also supplying fish to the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department for a couple of months. Not only that, the team is also planning to import a variety of fishes from other states and also from other parts of Tamil Nadu.

“We will be importing from Andhra Pradesh, and other districts of Tamil Nadu. We are going to take over retail business and engage youngsters in fishermen community who finish their schooling and are jobless,” said S Rupeshkumar, president, Parambariya Meenavar Sangam. The fishermen also say they will ensure the consumers will get quality fish at a reasonable price. “If one kg of fish is sold for `250 in other shops, we will keep the prices at 210 or so,” said Bharathi.