Local to Gummidipoondi cancelled for two days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Due to line block and power block between Gummidipoondi and Elavur stations in view of engineering maintenance works, Southern Railway has changed the operation of suburban services on the North Eastern route on August 29 and August 30. According to an official press note, Gummidipoondi-Sullurpettai local EMU leaving Gummidipoondi at 4.40 am will be completely cancelled and the operation of Chennai-Gummidpoondi local EMU leaving Chennai Moore Market Complex (MMC) at 11.20 pm will be suspended.

Similarly, Gummidipoondi-Chennai MMC local EMU leaving Gummidipoondi at 2.45 am has been cancelled between Gummidipoondi and Ponneri. The train will leave from Ponneri as per schedule. Chennai MMC-Gummidipoondi local EMU leaving MMC at 12.15 am will run till Ennore, while Gummidipoondi-MMC local EMU leaving Gummidipoondi at 4 am, will start from Ennore as per schedule. Sullurpettai-MMC local EMU leaving Sullurpettai at 5.45 am will run from Gummidipoondi to Chennai MMC.

Tambaram-Gummidipoondi EMU Special leaving Tambaram at 6.50 pm will run till Chennai Beach while Gummidipoondi-Chengalpattu EMU Special leaving Gummidipoondi at 6 am will be partially cancelled between Gummidipoondi and Chennai Beach. Train No.42401 MMC-Sullurpettai EMU local leaving MMC at 4.20 am will be detained at Kavaraipettai and will reach Sullurpettai 10 minutes late, said the statement.