1,024 campus placement offers at IIT-M

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, witnessed the highest ever number of job offers during placements made in its history, said a statement by the institute on Saturday.

By Express News Service

As many as 888 offers were made from 195 companies during the phase I of campus placements alone, which happened between December 1 and 8. The total number of offers stood at 1,024 including the pre-approval placement offers. The phase II will begin in January 2019.
As many as 888 offers were made from 195 companies during the phase I of campus placements alone, which happened between December 1 and 8. The total number of offers stood at 1,024 including the pre-approval placement offers. The phase II will begin in January 2019.

