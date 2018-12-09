1,024 campus placement offers at IIT-M

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, witnessed the highest ever number of job offers during placements made in its history, said a statement by the institute on Saturday.

As many as 888 offers were made from 195 companies during the phase I of campus placements alone, which happened between December 1 and 8. The total number of offers stood at 1,024 including the pre-approval placement offers. The phase II will begin in January 2019.