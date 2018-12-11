Home Cities Chennai

Chennai slum dwellers allege forced eviction by officials through petitions signed by dead people

The TNSCB has proposed to build a complex of 972 tenements in the as a part of Moorthy Nagar Phase 2 project.

Published: 11th December 2018 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board’s tenement photo used for representative purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board showed families of Sathya Nagar and Sanjay Nagar in Vyasarpadi a petition signed by a dead person in a bid to evict the 500 odd families that live there, claim residents.

The TNSCB has proposed to build a complex of 972 tenements in the as a part of Moorthy Nagar Phase 2 project. The first phase of the project has about 950 families.

“The Slum Clearance Board showed us a petition that was allegedly signed by people from our own locality, requesting to be moved to better houses since we were living under pathetic conditions here.
When I read the petition, I was shocked to find the first name on the petition, among several others, were of people who were dead,” said Sajeesh K, a resident.

The board officials asked residents to pack up their belongings since their houses would be brought down for the Moorthinagar phase 2 project, said residents. The Moorthinagar phase 2 project proposes a 9 storeyed structure with 972 tenements. Residents on Tuesday, submitted a petition to the district collector on Tuesday, to stop the eviction of their houses.

“We have all lived here for almost 50 years and these were houses allotted to us during MGR’s time,” Sajeesh said, adding that no notice has been served yet.

Speaking to Express, a slum clearance board official said that the residents were agitating without reason. “They will not be resettled. The residents will be given houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas
Yojana-Housing for All scheme in the same place,” the official said. However, the residents said that the step will be in retrograde as they have spent a lot of money on building their own houses.

However, under the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) component of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the beneficiaries may have to contribute to a part of the total cost of the house that is to be
built.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Slum clearance board slum dwellers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Does a resurgent Congress spell trouble for the BJP in 2019?
OH MY GIZMO | Fun and exciting features of Google Pixel 3
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp