Web-based approach to counter mosquito larvae

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The City Corporation’s Public Health Department has turned to a web-based approach to control mosquito breeding in the city. As part of its city-wide mosquito control drive, the Corporation has deployed around 3,300 malaria workers, 587 handheld sprayers, 312 foggers and 39 vehicle-mounted fogging devices, according to a statement from the civic body.

To strengthen their efforts, the Geo-Based Real-Time Vector Control Monitoring System has been introduced on a pilot basis. The density of mosquito larvae in the water bodies across the city can be determined with high accuracy using ‘High Accuracy Handheld Devices’ that will be available with field level staff.

Real-time images from these devices will be relayed to the Corporation headquarters for further assessment and to chart the further course of action. Data from the device also helps in tracking if mosquito breeding in the area has gone down on a long-term basis.

“After the data is transmitted, measures are taken up to control breeding,” the statement said. Designated malaria workers are then deployed with fogging devices to the respective waterbodies along with four to eight workers to clean water hyacinths and floating waste in order to prevent further breeding of larvae. In total, 125 workers have been deployed across all 15 zones of the Corporation to clear water hyacinth and floating garbage, the statement said.

The system

