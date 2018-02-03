CHENNAI: The city police today introduced body-worn cameras for traffic personnel to record their interactions with motorists in a bid to ensure cordiality between them.

The move would also help in "probing complaints made against traffic policemen and clear doubts regarding traffic violations," a city police release said.

The move comes close on the heels of a 21-year-old taxi driver committing suicide, alleging assault by traffic police here.

"To address differences between traffic police officers and public and create cordiality, policemen have been provided with body worn cameras," the release said.

In the first phase, four such equipment have been given on an "experimental basis" to traffic police inspectors under four police stations, it said.

The cab driver Manikandan set himself ablaze in full public view here January 25 after an alleged tiff with traffic policemen over spot fine for allegedly not fastening his seat belt while driving his car on the busy Rajiv Gandhi Salai.

He later recorded a video alleging that police treated him badly and beat him up.

Alleging that he was humiliated in full public glare, Manikandan then suddenly took out a petrol can from his car, poured the fuel all over his body and set himself ablaze. He died of burns on January 26 at a hospital.

A police sub-inspector has been suspended in connection with the incident.