CHENNAI: The city police have launched a hunt for a gang that took away cash and gadgets from a car on GST Road near Chromepet by allegedly conning the driver.

Police said Murugan (38), a businessman from Karikalan street at Adambakkam, entered a car showroom at Chromepet on Saturday after telling his driver Rajesh to stay in the car. He left his bag in the car, which reportedly contained `1.35 lakh in cash, a phone and a laptop.

“While Rajesh was in the car, waiting for his employer, an auto driver knocked on his window asking him to move the car so that he could take his vehicle out,” said a police official.

Rajesh got out of the car to check if he could reverse the vehicle and found a bike parked right behind. With the help of a man who offered help, Rajesh moved the bike and got back into his vehicle. It was then he realised that the bag was missing from the car.

He rushed into the showroom to check if his employer had taken the bag with him, but Murugan replied in the negative.

Murugan then approached the staff in the showroom and perused CCTV footage to find that his driver had been conned by three persons.

Robber who tricked milkman arrested in Villupuram

Two months after a milkman was robbed off `74,000, the offender in the case was nabbed in Villupuram district on Saturday. The money was also reportedly recovered form him.

Ganesan (51), of Ulagiyanallur near Chinna Salem, reared cattle. On December 26, he had gone to a bank at Chinna Salem with `74,000. He had stopped at a LPG supplier’s office when a youth called out to him.

The youth pointed to a `10 note on the road and told Ganesan that it had fallen from his pocket.

The milkman, who left the money bag in his two wheeler’s side box, had turned and walked to pick up the note. Upon coming back to his two wheeler, Gansean had found the bag missing, and the youth had disappeared.

Chinna Salem police collected CCTV footage from both the bank and LPG supplier. They found a youth trailing Gansesan in the videos and Ganesan identified him as the offender. On Saturday, a patrol vehicle spotted him in Kaniyamor.

He was identified as Krishnan (23), of Tiruchy.

Man steals from 8 shops in a row in Mylapore

Chennai City Police have launched a hunt for a burglar who stole from eight shops in a row at Mundakakanni Amman Koil Street in Mylapore on Saturday night. “We first received a call from a bakery owner who said he found his shop shutter was found broken,” said police. “Later when we reached the spot, we came to know that a burglary attempt had been made in eight shops in a row,” the officer said. The officer said they got hold of CCTV footage from one shop and in it found a person taking money from the drawer in the bakery. Police said the burglar had stolen nearly `1 lakh from different shops, including a ration shop.