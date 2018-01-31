CHENNAI: In one of the most gruesome act, nine mongrel puppies were allegedly beaten to death by a 35-year-old man who was in an inebriated condition at a construction site at Anagaputhur during the wee hours of Monday.

On Monday morning, the residents of Avvai Street, Venkateshwara Nagar in Anagauthur found nine puppies- one and a half months old puppies dead around the construction sites in the same street.

"I had returned from office and was searching for the puppies and found one of them dead with injury on its head. I first thought it was bite by some other dog, later as I walked around the site, I found eight more puppies all dead in a similar manner. Later, the neighbours had said that a man identified as Guna, had allegedly beaten the puppies to death as they were whining," a resident of Venkateshwara Nagar who filed a complaint with the police told Express.

Guna, also resided in the same area and would supply milk- as he owned cows previously to all the houses. "On Sunday, he had come drunk and found the puppies crying when he allegedly beat them to death. However, on Monday, when the residents were shocked about the incident, Guna did not react to it," he pointed out.

Following which, a case was registered with the Sankar Nagar police station who filed an FIR on Wednesday under section Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, IPC section 428, 429 and public nuisence 268. After the case was registered, Guna, went absconding and police have launched a search for him.

The neighbour further added that there were eleven puppies born in that litter, of which two died to sickness recently. The residents in the locality would feed the dog and the puppies. "The owner of the

construction site would allow the dogs to stay in the site. Usually, I would feed them before going to office for my night shift. I did the same on Sunday night and was shocked to find them all dead on Monday

morning," he added.