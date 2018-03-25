CHENNAI: What is happening in Kovalam defies conventional wisdom. An ‘illegal’ groyne field is being constructed in the newly formed beach near Kovalam fishermen village, which environmental engineers say will do more harm than good, if any.

The project conceived and being implemented by the State Fisheries Department has no legal sanctity with Comprehensive Shoreline Protection Management Plan proposed by Tamil Nadu government, which is yet to get approval from Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). Also, according to Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification 2011, the beach area in which a row of groynes are being built, falls under CRZ IV (water body) and CRZ I (intertidal zone), wherein construction activity of any kind is strictly prohibited without obtaining prior CRZ clearance from Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA).

When Express visited Kovalam on Saturday, work was going on at brisk pace. Construction of four groynes, measuring 50 metres each, have already been fully completed and work on fifth structure, opposite the Kovalam temple, was underway. The site engineer confirmed that it was the project of fisheries department intended to keep Kovalam bar mouth permanently open and arrest sea erosion.

An official of the additional director rank in fisheries department told Express that since fishermen of Kovalam village bore the brunt of massive sea erosion, the State government has proposed to construct short groynes based on surveys and studies by IIT-Madras.

Administrative sanction was also accorded by the State government for construction of a fish landing centre at Kovalam. The total cost of the project is estimated at `18.30 crore, of which `five crore is funded by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). “The department has taken all necessary permission,” he said.

However, when contacted, A V Venkatachalam, Director of Environment, expressed ignorance about the project and said the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority has not accorded CRZ clearance for construction of groynes.

S A Sannasiraj, Head, Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT-Madras, which is the technical consultant for the groynes project in Muttukadu-Kovalam, said he was not aware of construction of new groynes. “We had given the design to construct eight groynes in Muttukadu, but the project got stalled due to a stay order from National Green Tribunal. I have not visited the site in the last six months and not aware of any new constructions.”

This is bizarre considering the fact that fisheries department in 2016 constructed a row of groynes in Muttukadu, again without obtaining any permission, triggering an unprecedented sea erosion on the northern side towards Chennai, which is just 30 km away.

Already, 400 metres of pristine sandy beach has disappeared and one of the luxury bungalows inside Olive resorts has caved-in and many others developed cracks. Express had filed a series of articles on issue and NGT had issued stay on further construction.

While the Muttukadu groynes have changed geodynamics and natural sediment movement, one good thing that happened was the formation of a new beach in Kovalam, which was one of the objectives. “Now, by constructing fresh structures in the newly formed beach, fisheries department has undone whatever little good that happened,” said environmentalist Pooja Kumar.

Jesu Rathinam, member, Coastal Action Network, who petitioned NGT against Muttukadu groynes, said the Kovalam project is in violation of NGT order, but they are helpless as NGT bench is not functional with Centre dragging its feet in appointment of members to the tribunal.

However, when asked, a senior official from the fisheries department said removing groynes would not be the solution and in fact, cause further environmental damage.“We initiated the project to protect the Kovalam village. Yes, it was a mistake to start without prior clearance,” the official admitted.

Against NGT orders

On the Application filed by O Fernandes regarding the construction of shoreline protection structures by the PWD and other agencies, the NGT on August 17, 2015 issued instructions to prepare a Comprehensive Shoreline Protection Management Plan / Scheme for the entire coast of Tamil Nadu especially with reference to erection of groynes, sea walls and training walls etc

In this connection, the PWD was requested by the Department of Environment to prepare the plan as requested by the NGT

The PWD has furnished a brief report on the coastal protection works of Tamil Nadu, wherein, the PWD has informed that several protection measures in general consist of groyne fields, rubble mound sea walls, combination of groyne fields and rubble mound sea walls, training walls on river mouths, spurs and plantations

The PWD further informed that the total estimate cost for the comprehensive Shoreline Management Plan for the Tamil Nadu Coast is approximately D886.82 crore

However, NGT directed the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority to prepare a Comprehensive Shoreline Management Plan / Scheme for the entire coast of Tamil Nadu engaging a reputed institution

NGT has also issued a stay preventing PWD or any other agency on proceeding with any work on shore protection until further orders till the approval of the Comprehensive Shoreline Protection Management Plan / Scheme by MoEF&CC