CHENNAI : A police constable was chased and attacked with a sword-like object after he stopped three men who were allegeldly riding a motorbike in a drunken state. The incident took place near Poonamallee on Tuesday night and the men had also snatched the cop's cell phone.

According to police, Anbualagan, a constable attached to the Poonamallee station, was on night duty when a call came to the control room that three men on a bike who were in an inebriated condition were creating nuisance at Hatco Nagar in Kumananchavadi.

Following which the constable along with another personnel went to the spot. "The constable confiscated the bike keys and took photos of the accused in his phone to check if they were previous offenders through the 'face tag,' app that recently introduced by the state police. The men, however, snatched the cop's, phone chased him and attacked him with a long knife and escaped the scene,"said the investigation officer.

"By then the photos of the accused was uploaded on the app which was circulated in all the police station across the city. The trio reportedly had pending cases against them in Maduravoyal and were nabbed at Thiruverkadu," the officer added.

The arrested have been identified as Sathishkumar, 31 of Nolambur, Panneerselvam, 24 of Koyambedu and Ranjith, 22 of Thiruverkadu.

The incident was recorded in the CCTV footage from a nearby building in which two men were on the bike and another man was chasing the police and attacked him with a knife and later all the trio escaped in the same bike.