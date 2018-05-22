Home Cities Chennai

Commence preparatory works for completing projects, Southern Railway directed in Chennai

Taking exception to the inordinate delay in completing projects, the Railway Board Chairman has directed Southern Railway to commence preparatory works.

Published: 22nd May 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking exception to the inordinate delay in completing projects, the Railway Board Chairman has directed Southern Railway to commence preparatory works for completing the ongoing projects for 2018-19 as per schedule fixed by the board. According to an official communication sent to Southern Railway General Manager Kulshreshta, the Railway Board has targeted completion of 10 railway projects in Tamil Nadu for the current financial year, which run for about 219.71 kms. The works includes doubling with electrification, gauge conversion and new lines.

Despite being sixth most populous State in the country and one of the highest passenger revenue-generating States, Tamil Nadu has only 46 per cent of electrified tracks in its total length.According to the report submitted by the Ministry of Railways in Parliament, as on April 1, 2017, a total of 4027-km-long track runs through the State, out of which 1,851 kms has been electrified. It is expected that completion of ongoing projects as per the target would boost the rail network in Chennai, central and southern parts of Tamil Nadu.

“The 50-km gauge conversion between Pattukottai and Tiruturaipundi is scheduled to be completed by August, while gauge conversion works on the 26-km Tiruturaipundi-Thiruvarur stretch has a September deadline,” said the directive issued by Railway Board chairman Ashwini Lohani. The 76-km Thiruvarur-Pattukottai section was part of the 187-km Mayiladuturai-Thiruvarur-Tiruturaipundi-Pattukottai- Karaikudi section. After a prolonged delay, the 75-km Pattukottai-Karaikudi section was opened for traffic a few months ago.

The Railway Board has also stipulated time till February 2019 for completing the 36-km branch line which runs from Tiruturaipundi to Agastiyampalli.In the current financial year, Railways is also planning to commission a 37-km line between Madurai and Usilampatti as part of the 90-km Madurai-Bodinayakkanur gauge conversion works. The Madurai-Bodi metre gauge line was dismantled for conversion in 2010. Since then, Theni has lost train connectivity to other parts of the country. 

“The Madurai-Usilampatti-Andipatti-Theni-Bodi section is targeted to be completed by 2020. The Madurai-Usilampatti portion is likely to be completed by February next,” said official sources. 
While calling for meticulous planning in respect to preparatory works such as approval of plans, arrangement of materials and fixing of executive agencies, the Railway Board chairman directed SR to prepare timeline for the project at least three months before the scheduled date.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Railway Board Pattukottai Tiruturaipundi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Teachers with disability seek permanent jobs in Chennai

Cops help conned man successfully corner conman in Chennai

Disaster in making: PWD pouring debris into Cooum to ‘keep it clean’ in Chennai

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony. (AP)
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light