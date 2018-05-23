Home Cities Chennai

Colours on your feet

Bridging the gap between fashion and health, this Mumbai-based start-up turned footwear into more than just an accessory. Colour Me Mad uses cork that keeps knee, hip and back problems at bay

Published: 23rd May 2018 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

Trishala and Rajeev Surana

By  Akshaya Motcham
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Wearing the right footwear is essential for good health, but is often overlooked or taken for granted. Most options available in the market prioritise style over comfort. To bridge this gap, Colour Me Mad, a startup based in Mumbai, came up with the idea of using the material cork to make footwear. “I have always wanted to design footwear with a splash of colours, unlike the typical ones in the market. That’s how the name Colour Me Mad happened,” says Trishla Surana, founder, Colour Me Mad, who set it up with her husband, Rajeev Surana in 2014. Initially, the idea was to design flip flops with print fabric and customise based on the customer’s choices.

Using cork as the material was a stroke of genius, which brought together style, comfort and health. Besides, cork is a natural and eco-friendly material. “In India, people don’t bother about footwear. Most knee, hip, and back aches are caused by wearing the wrong footwear. That’s why I wanted to give quality footwear with both comfort and good design,” Trishla shares. After several months of thorough research with the material, and several design prototypes, they launched the first set of Colour Me Mad footwear 18 months back.  

It wasn’t an easy journey. “Cork isn’t available in India. Initially, it was difficult to procure the material and it was even more challenging when I had to make the material in India,” says Trishla. She conducted several workshops and training sessions to teach the material properties and use of the material to fellow workers, “I had to explain the step-by-step process to the workers to understand this type of handicraft. The material was new to them,” she says.

Once the product was launched, marketing the product was a priority. They conducted exhibitions all over the country. “As it was a novel idea, the product was an instant success. The customers made it possible,” she says. They also reached out to bloggers and celebrities to review and promote their products. Did they ever have to worry about market competition? “Our product can be easily distinguished from others by the splash of colourful design and the cork material. There is no direct cork-to-cork competition in India, so we have no worries,” she says.  

Colour Me Mad is a self-funded startup. They now aim to open a chain of shops in every city including Chennai and New Delhi. They are looking for investors for their next big step. “We are reaching our targets gradually, and will soon get there,” Trishla smiles.  Colour Me Mad makes sure they update their products every three months. In addition to flip-flops, they have ideas to develop more designs like strap-type footwear, kolhapuris, and customised footwear.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day