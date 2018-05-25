Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Paperless tickets a big hit among rail passengers

To boost mobile payments, SR offering five per cent bonus for wallet recharges.

Published: 25th May 2018 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following an overwhelming patronage among rail passengers for booking unreserved tickets through UTS mobile app, Southern Railway has decided to offer five per cent bonus for R wallet recharge value to promote the digital payment.The bonus offer which came into effect since Thursday will enable all mobile app users to book the tickets for more than the money they recharged in their account.

This means, when a passenger recharges his or her mobile app R-wallet for Rs 1,000, the wallet account will be credited with Rs 1,050 and the person can book tickets for value up to Rs 1,050.To reduce hassles to passengers in getting the tickets at station counters, paperless ticketing facility through UTS mobile app, which was available only in Chennai Suburban was extended across SR wallet rechargeouthern railway from April 14. The move enabled long distance passengers, who go from Chennai to Vijayawada, Ongole, Salem, Tirupati, Erode, Tiruchy and Madurai, to travel without paper tickets.

“Between April 14 and May 14, about 11.90 lakhs passengers travelled with 2.08 lakh unreserved tickets purchased through mobile app. As on May 23, on an average about 50,000 passengers patronised the app a day,” said Priyamvada Viswanathan, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Southern railway.During an interaction with reporters at railway headquarters in Chennai, she said railways is  planning to increase the sale of unreserved tickets up to 10 per cent through mobile app. “Railways sells unreserved tickets for 20 lakh passengers a day. We are planning to increase the ticket sale to enable about two lakh more passengers to travel a day through mobile app,” she added.

Railway board decided to provide five percent bonus for R recharge value that is aimed at promoting the paperless ticket travel among general class passengers. Though the mobile app is well received among short-distance travellers, many long-distance passengers are reluctant to travel with paperless e-ticket fearing that if their mobiles get drained, they will be treated as ticketless passengers.

“In case passengers are unable to show their e-tickets in their mobile phone for various reasons, TTEs have been provided with gadgets to authenticate the ticket details with the help of passenger’s mobile number. In such incidents, passengers will not be treated as ticketless travellers,” added Viswanathan.
A press release said users can recharge their R wallet either at any unreserved counter at stations or by using their credit and debit cards in the app itself.  “Recharge can also be done through the website www.utsonmobile.indianrail.gov.in.  When recharge of R wallet is done through UTS counters, no extra service charges are levied and the entire amount is credited to the R wallet account,” the release said.

Travel made easy
To reduce hassles, paperless ticketing facility through UTS mobile app, which was available only in Chennai Suburban, was extended across Southern Railway from April 14
Railways is planning to increase the sale of unreserved tickets by up to 10 per cent through UTS mobile app
Southern Railway is offering a five per cent bonus for R wallet recharge value to promote digital payment. This means, when a passenger recharges for Rs 1,000, her wallet account will be credited with Rs 1,050

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UTS mobile app R wallet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka