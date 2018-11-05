Home Cities Chennai

PSBB wins Sanskrit-only inter-school competition

Aboy in red- and black -striped kurta stands beside his teacher asking him how to vocalise his lines properly. His teacher reads the lines, explaining the correct emphasis.

Published: 05th November 2018 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Aboy in red- and black -striped kurta stands beside his teacher asking him how to vocalise his lines properly. His teacher reads the lines, explaining the correct emphasis. The boy nods and repeats the lines.At the Padma Sehsadri Bala Bhavan Senior Secondary School, T Nagar, students from nine schools took part in ‘Samsktra Nataka Utsav’ recently. The Sanskrit-only inter-school competition was organised by the Dharmakesari Solar K S Subramaniya Iyer Trust (DSKSSI Trust). 

Photo:  Debadatta Mallick

Students took part in five events — dance, antakshari using shlokas, kathakalakshepam, amarakosham, and drama. PSBB T Nagar won the overall trophy.“We conduct this competition in various schools across the city.

This is the 20th year that we are organising this. Most children here study Sanskrit as their second language, and this is a chance for them to use the language outside the classroom. We want to popularise the language,” said Chandra Ramani, secretary of the DSKSSI Trust.

“We learn how to pronounce the words as the usage is different when compared to English or Tamil. It’s an older language that we don’t use much, but our teachers helped us. Since we practiced a lot, we had peace of mind when we went on the stage,” said Sanjit M, a class seven student from DAV Public School, Velachery.

Aside from PSBB T Nagar and DAV Public School Velachery, students from PSBB Nungambakkam, Siruseru and KK Nagar, DAV Gopalapuram, PS Senior Secondary School, Wagvilasimi Parishad, and Bhavans Rajaji Vidyashram took part in the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp