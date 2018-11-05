Home Cities Chennai

Suburban train journeys in Chennai set to become easier

The Chennai division has proposed to introduce new trains on  the highly congested routes of Chennai-Chengalpattu, Chennai-Arakkonam and Chennai-Gummidipoondi sections.

Railways has reportedly proposed to introduce additional trains in Beach-Chengalpattu section during office hours. (File photo | EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Suburban rail commuters are likely to get relief from overcrowded trains as Southern Railway is to release the revised timetable for the services for 2018-19 on November 15. According to official sources, the Chennai division has proposed to introduce new trains on  the highly congested routes of Chennai-Chengalpattu, Chennai-Arakkonam and Chennai-Gummidipoondi sections.

“The revised time table is planned to be released on November 15. In a few sections, new trains will be introduced and a few services will be rationalised to meet passengers demand. Timings of a few services are also to be changed,” Chennai Divisional railway manager Naveen Gulati told Express.In the suburban timetable released on August 15, railways has changed the timings of a few train services in Chennai-Arakkonam, Beach-Arakkonam and Velachery-Beach sections. However, no new trains were introduced.

In the backdrop of the accident on July 24 at St Thomas Mount station which claimed the lives of five passengers who travelled on the footboard of an overcrowded train, railways has proposed minor changes in the schedule of trains operated in south western suburban routes. It is learnt that railways has proposed to introduce additional trains in Beach-Chengalpattu section during office hours.

Track realignment works at St. Thomas Mount to increase the gap between track and concrete wall that borders platforms 3 and 4 has been completed. However, railway officials said fast locals in Beach-Chengalpattu section will resume only by March next year.

“Taking a cue from the St Thomas Mount incident, we have identified eight locations where there is a scope for increasing the gap between track and permanent structure (poles and concrete walls) in suburban routes. The fourth line in St. Thomas Mount would be thrown open for express trains after completing due procedures. The fast locals planned to be reintroduced  by March next year after completing safety related works,” Gulati said.

The proposed time table has been sent to Southern Railway for approval. Official sources said a few train services operated up to Avadi and Tiruvallur, are likely to get extended to Arakkonam in the new time table.

“The special suburban services, which were operated in January this year during the State-wide bus strike are likely to get regularised,” said a senior official from Chennai division.According to railway records, with 151 services, about 4 to 4.5 lakh passengers travel in Tiruttani/Arakkonam-Tiruvallur- Avadi-Chennai MMC section a day, while Chengalpattu-Tambaram-Chennai Beach section carries about 5.5 lakh commuters a day.

Comments(5)

  • Sugan
    No update on these even after long days
    1 day ago reply

  • Purushothaman
    Why is that the suburban train services Between katpadt and arkonam are not increased?
    18 days ago reply

  • Sivaram
    In gummidipondi sector
    19 days ago reply

  • Krishnan Rama
    These small changes will not be of any use. An infrastructure where people can travel at ease irrespective of hurry will help. Sad to see this.
    24 days ago reply

  • K baskar
    Happy news to Chennai suburban train users.
    25 days ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp